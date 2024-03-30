Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

Commuters in London are advised to plan their journeys ahead this Easter bank holiday weekend as several closures affect the Overground and Elizabeth line services.

From Highbury and Islington to New Cross Gate, New Cross, and Clapham Junction, Overground services will be suspended to facilitate station improvements at Surrey Quays. The upgrades include the installation of a new station entrance and step-free access, enhancing accessibility for passengers.

Additionally, works on the branch to Crystal Palace aim to improve signalling, ensuring a more reliable service for commuters.

Services from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt, and Chingford will also be affected, with no services operating on Sunday (March 31) and Monday (April 1). These closures allow for necessary maintenance and upgrades to enhance service efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Elizabeth line will see closures from Paddington to Abbey Wood and Shenfield until after Easter Monday. Westbound services from Shenfield will terminate at London Liverpool Street’s National Rail station, with no stops at Whitechapel. A reduced service will operate from Paddington to Maidenhead and Heathrow Terminal 4.

While weekend closures are not uncommon for the Elizabeth line, this closure aims to address technical issues, ultimately leading to a more reliable service for customers.

Parts of the DLR will also experience closures between Stratford and West India Quay, Westferry and Canning Town, and Tower Gateway and Shadwell. These closures are for track replacement to improve safety, and reliability, and provide a smoother ride for passengers.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, encouraged commuters to plan their journeys and utilize alternative travel options. Information on closures and alternative routes can be found on the TfL website and through TfL travel tools, including the TfL Go app.

With essential maintenance and upgrades underway, TfL aims to ensure safe and efficient travel for all passengers during the Easter bank holiday weekend