easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

Major Airline Invites Brits to Discover Their Potential as Pilots with Interactive Online Tests

easyJet, one of the UK’s leading airlines, has taken a groundbreaking step in pilot recruitment by introducing a nationwide aptitude test aimed at identifying potential pilots and promoting diversity in the aviation industry.

The initiative, launched in April 2024, features two online tests designed to evaluate participants’ reaction speed and sense of direction. These tests, accessible through the easyJet website, offer Brits the opportunity to discover if they possess the fundamental skills required to pursue a career as an airline pilot.

The introduction of the aptitude test follows recent research revealing widespread misconceptions about the qualifications needed to become a pilot. Surprisingly, half of Brits are unaware of the necessary qualifications, with misconceptions ranging from the belief that a university degree is required to the assumption that perfect vision is essential.

To debunk these myths and encourage more individuals to consider a career as a pilot, easyJet’s campaign specifically targets female audiences. With over 90% of airline pilots being men, the airline is committed to promoting gender diversity in aviation and hopes to inspire more women to explore opportunities in this field.

As part of the innovative campaign, easyJet unveiled a talking billboard featuring a real-life pilot suspended in Central London. The billboard, which serves as a focal point of the campaign, provides passersby with insights into the pilot’s career and invites them to take the aptitude test via a QR code.

Captain Sarah Ackerley, a pilot with easyJet, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of challenging gender stereotypes in aviation. She encouraged individuals to take the interactive test, highlighting the rewarding nature of a career as a pilot and the opportunities it offers for personal and professional growth.

The aptitude test forms part of easyJet’s broader efforts to address gender disparity in the industry. Through recruitment campaigns, school visits, and training programs, the airline aims to increase the representation of women in aviation. Currently, 7.5% of easyJet’s pilots in the UK are women, surpassing the industry average of 6.5%.

For aspiring pilots interested in joining easyJet’s Pilot Training Programme, the airline provides comprehensive information and guidance on its website. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including minimum educational qualifications and medical requirements, but higher degrees are not mandatory.

With the launch of the nationwide aptitude test, easyJet invites Brits from all backgrounds to explore the possibilities of a career in aviation and take the first step towards realizing their dreams of becoming pilots.