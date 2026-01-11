Watch Live

SEX PEST EasyJet perv convicted after trying to rape woman on flight – as he claims ‘she provoked me’

  • Updated: 04:19
  • , 11 January 2026
Sex pest exposed himself after offering wine mid-flight

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of attempting to rape a woman aboard an EasyJet flight from Naples to Edinburgh. Nicola Cristiano shocked the cabin after offering the victim wine, then exposing himself, before sexually assaulting her in May 2025.

The victim told the High Court in Edinburgh how Cristiano first sat beside her, touched her leg, tried to kiss her, and then unbuttoned his trousers, forcing her hand and head towards his exposed crotch.

“He was just very persistent,” she said. “I told him I was married and my husband was sitting at the front, but it didn’t make a difference.”

Cunning plan to escape led to quick cabin crew rescue

The terrified woman pretended to follow Cristiano to the toilets but instead flagged down cabin crew, who stopped him escaping from the cubicle.

A flight attendant described the victim as “visibly distressed,” “hysterical and crying” after reporting the assault.

Crude defence falls flat – ‘She provoked me’ claim dismissed

During the three-day trial, Cristiano admitted to a sexual encounter but denied attempting rape. He shockingly claimed: “She provoked me. She excited me.”

Forensic evidence found Cristiano’s semen on the victim’s cheek. The jury returned a non-unanimous guilty verdict. Judge Alison Stirling placed Cristiano on the sex offenders’ register and delayed sentencing to February 6 for a background report.

Police vow justice and support for victims

“Cristiano will now face the consequences of his despicable actions,” said Detective Chief Inspector Steph Garnett. “I hope this brings comfort to his victim.”

“He deliberately targeted a lone female traveller. Thankfully, she alerted cabin crew and was taken somewhere safe.”

“This conviction should encourage all victims of sexual crimes to come forward. We have specially trained officers ready to support anyone affected.”

Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
