A 19-year-old from Ebbw Vale has been locked up for over two years after his own Snapchat snaps exposed him. His distinctive scorpion tattoo, wads of cash, and piles of cocaine caught the eye of police and sealed his fate.

Tristan Wilson Caught Red-Handed

Tristan Wilson pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and obstructing a police drug search. The Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him to 28 months behind bars on Thursday, 22 January. He also admitted to involvement in an affray on Market Street, Ebbw Vale, last May.

Police Crack Down Thanks to Digital Clues

Gwent Police’s Community Action Team swooped on Wilson’s home last October.

They seized his mobile phone and found drug evidence linked to his Snapchat posts.

Police said Wilson’s tattoo and social media activity helped officers connect the dots in their investigation.

