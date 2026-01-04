One Victim Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

A brutal knife attack on Edgware Road in West London has left three men stabbed, with one in critical condition. The shocking triple stabbing took place around 12.50am on Sunday, January 4.

Three Victims Rushed to Hospital

Man in his 20s remains fighting for his life with life-threatening injuries.

Man in his 30s suffered life-changing injuries.

Another man in his 20s sustained minor wounds.

All three were rushed to hospital following the attack on the busy A5 road.

Police Launch Urgent Hunt for Attacker(s)

Despite urgent inquiries, no arrests have been made so far. The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Around 00:50hrs on Monday, 5 January, officers attended Edgware Road, W2, with the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service following reports of multiple stabbings. Three men were treated at the scene for stab wounds. One man remains in life-threatening condition, another has life-changing injuries, and the third minor injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 293/04JAN or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” – Metropolitan Police spokesperson

Road Closure and Bus Diversions in Place

Edgware Road is currently closed from Connaught Street to George Street as police carry out investigations.

London bus routes 6, 7, 23, 36, and 98 are being diverted around the scene.

Speak Up If You Saw Anything

Police stress the importance of public help to catch those responsible for this violent attack. If you were near Edgware Road at the time or have any clues, please contact the police immediately.

Contact: Call 101 with reference 293/04JAN or report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.