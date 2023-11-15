Edinburgh Castle Temporarily Closed Following Protest Damaging the Stone of Destiny

Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, was forced to close today after a protest led by the group ‘This Is Rigged’ resulted in damage to the glass protecting the historic Stone of Destiny.

Protest and Arrests

The protest, which took place around 10:45 am, quickly escalated, leading to the involvement of Police Scotland. Two women, aged 20 and 24, along with a 20-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the damage caused. Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

The Stone of Destiny

The Stone of Destiny, an ancient symbol of the Scottish monarchy, has played a central role in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries. It is displayed in the Royal Palace of Edinburgh Castle, alongside the Crown Jewels, and is an integral part of Scotland’s heritage.

Demands from ‘This Is Rigged’

Following the protest, ‘This Is Rigged’ issued two specific demands. Firstly, they called for supermarkets to reduce the prices of baby products significantly. Secondly, they urged the Scottish government to fully fund a community food hub for every 500 households, a move aimed at addressing the cost of living crisis.

Impact on Edinburgh Castle

The closure of Edinburgh Castle following the protest has disrupted one of the city’s major tourist attractions. The incident has drawn attention to the methods used by activists to highlight their causes, sparking debate about the balance between protest and preservation of cultural heritage.

Response to the Demands

As of now, there has been no official response from supermarkets or the Scottish government regarding the demands made by ‘This Is Rigged.’ The group’s focus on the cost of living crisis reflects broader societal concerns, particularly in the wake of economic challenges facing many households.

Conclusion

The incident at Edinburgh Castle underlines the growing tension between activists’ efforts to draw attention to pressing issues and the need to protect and preserve historical and cultural sites. As investigations continue, the fallout from this protest is expected to reverberate across political, social, and cultural spheres in Scotland.