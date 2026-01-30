An Egyptian man who fled to the UK after running over a police officer in Egypt has scored a major legal win. The man, known only as MM, initially had his asylum claim rejected but has now won an appeal. His case will be re-examined by another court after an immigration judge found errors in the original process.

The Incident That Sparked the Flight

Back in 2021, MM hit a police officer with a vehicle in Egypt. The officer demanded financial compensation, which MM said he couldn’t afford. Fearing for his safety, MM escaped Egypt, travelling through Libya, Italy, and France before reaching the UK.

Claims and Controversy

During his UK asylum interview, MM admitted hitting the officer and said the police had come looking for him at his family home.

He was accused by authorities of being linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, designated a terrorist group by Egypt.

MM denied political activity despite charges of collecting money for the Brotherhood.

In August 2022, an Egyptian court found MM guilty of crimes related to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Now, thanks to the appeal, MM gets another shot at presenting his case on UK soil. The saga highlights the complex challenges Britain faces in handling asylum claims tied to political turmoil abroad.