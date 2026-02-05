Watch Live

Eight Fire Engines Rush to Huddersfield Restaurant Blaze

  • Updated: 07:22
  • , 5 February 2026

Firefighters scrambled to John William Street in Huddersfield on Wednesday night after smoke poured from a restaurant’s basement.

Smoke Seen Billowing from Basement of Four-Storey Building

The alarm was raised at 9.36pm when witnesses spotted dense smoke coming from below a busy eatery. The building’s ground floor is a restaurant, with living accommodation above.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Describe Intense Response

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “Fire in basement of 4-storey building measuring 15m x 24m.”

Crews deployed 8 breathing apparatus sets, 4 hose reels, and one large water jet to tackle the blaze.

