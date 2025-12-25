Eight Killed, 19 Injured as Bus Plunges 600ft and Flips in Horror Mexico Crash

A Christmas Eve trip turned deadly when a packed bus tumbled more than 600ft down a steep embankment in Veracruz, Mexico. The devastating crash has left eight people dead and 19 seriously injured.

Bus Flips Over in Ravine

The accident happened around 5pm local time on a twisting mountain road in Zontecomatlan. Shocking images show the bus lying upside down at the bottom of a ravine, with rescue teams scrambling to reach the terrified passengers.

Local authorities confirmed that emergency services worked through the night to save survivors. A statement from state officials read: “The state government is coordinating the response to a bus accident which occurred in a ravine in Zontecomatlan. At present, 19 injured people are receiving care and have been transferred to nearby hospitals in Chicontepec and Huayacocotla.”

Tragic Toll and Rescue Efforts

Eight people confirmed dead by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

19 injured rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

Local residents were first on scene, helping victims before emergency crews arrived.

Teams including civil protection, paramedics, and security forces joined the rescue efforts shortly after the crash.

Bus Headed Home for Christmas

The coach, operated by the Conexión line, left Mexico City en route to the town of Chicontepec in Veracruz’s mountainous Huasteca region. It was full of passengers – many believed to be heading home for Christmas – including adults and children.

The driver, named locally as Carlos Daniel Baez, is reported but it remains unclear if he was among the casualties.

Recent Pattern of Deadly Bus Crashes in Latin America

This horrific accident follows a similar tragedy just 10 days earlier in Colombia. There, 17 people died when a bus carrying students celebrating their graduation plummeted 250ft down a steep hillside in Antioquia.

The cause of Mexico’s crash is still under investigation as officials continue recovery operations and offer support to victims’ families.