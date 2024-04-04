Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway

A significant fire engulfed a yard in West Tilbury, Essex, last night, destroying eight lorries and prompting an investigation by fire chiefs to determine its cause.

The blaze erupted at 11:45 pm, with emergency services rushing to the scene upon receiving reports of smoke billowing from the location. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service swiftly deployed two crews from Grays in Essex. However, upon arrival, it became evident that the fire had already consumed the eight vehicles, necessitating additional fire crews from across Essex to be summoned.

The scale of the inferno required a substantial water supply, leading to the deployment of a Water Bower from the nearby town of Corringham. Despite the challenges, firefighters managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to adjacent units within the yard.

Both Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service responded to the incident. Fortunately, the ambulance service confirmed that no individuals required medical attention.

Station Manager Dean Riley, commenting on the response efforts, stated, “Crews worked quickly to establish a water supply, and this helped firefighters contain the fire to the lorries and prevented it from spreading to nearby units in the yard.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated by the Fire and Rescue Service. Authorities from Essex Police confirmed their attendance at the scene, indicating that several vehicles had sustained damage as a result of the blaze.

With the investigation underway, authorities are focused on determining the circumstances that led to the destructive inferno, which resulted in significant property damage but, fortunately, no reported injuries. Further updates on the investigation are expected as authorities work to ascertain the cause of the fire.