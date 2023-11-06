Eight-month-old with mitochondrial disease granted Italian citizenship after UK court ruling

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory, diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, has been granted Italian citizenship after the UK Court of Appeal upheld a ruling preventing her from travelling abroad for treatment. Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, lost an appeal to overturn a decision by Mr Justice Peel, who deemed it not in Indi’s best interests to seek treatment at Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome.

Following the court’s decision, the Italian Council of Ministers granted citizenship to Indi, prompting her father to express gratitude and pride. The move complicates the case, opening avenues for new legal proceedings and raising questions about the UK’s diplomatic and international obligations.

The family, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, remains hopeful that Indi can receive specialist treatment in Rome, funded by the Italian government. The expiration of the legal stay preventing treatment adjustments at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham adds urgency to the situation.

The Christian Legal Centre alleges that the hospital has threatened to remove Indi’s treatment, despite a Compassionate Care Plan advocating for parental decision-making. The parents’ plea to take Indi home was reportedly denied, further intensifying the emotional struggle.

Simone Pillon, an Italian-based lawyer representing the family, expressed optimism about removing obstacles for Indi’s travel to Italy. The legal battle continues, with contrasting perspectives from the NHS Trust resisting the move, emphasising Indi’s terminal condition, and the family advocating for the potential benefits of new treatment in Rome.

Andrea Williams, CEO of the Christian Legal Centre, raises concerns about the case, emphasising that transferring Indi to Italy involves no cost to the taxpayer or the NHS. The central question remains: What is preventing Queen’s Medical Centre from allowing Indi to be transferred to Rome?