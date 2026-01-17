Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters

Fire crews from Saffron Walden Fire Station and Newport Fire Station W84 raced to Spring Hill, Widdington this morning. An elderly man was trapped in his car as floodwaters rapidly rose around him.

Brave Firefighters Launch Water Rescue

Armed with specialist water rescue gear, firefighters waded into the flooded road and carried the vulnerable driver to safety. The dramatic rescue highlights the dangers of driving through floodwaters.

Fire Chief’s Stark Warning: “Don’t Risk It”

Watch Manager Paul Curtis from Saffron Walden Fire Station warned: “While it is tempting to drive through flooded roads, we strongly advise against it. You don’t know how deep the water is and there could be hidden debris, lifted manholes and flooded roadside verges – which can often be deep – all posing serious hazards to motorists.” “Ask yourself, is it worth risking your life and others, plus damaging your vehicle, which can lead to costly recovery and repairs?” “If you come across a flooded road, please turn around and find another route, it’s not worth the risk.”

Stay safe and always listen to fire crews’ lifesaving advice during floods.