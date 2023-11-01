Elderly Man, 79, Receives Life Sentence for Murdering Wife with Rounders’ Bat

London, UK – Tarsame Singh, a 79-year-old man, has been handed a life sentence after admitting to the brutal murder of his wife, Maya Devi, 77, using a rounders’ bat. The shocking incident unfolded on May 2, 2023, when Singh walked into the Romford police station and confessed to the heinous crime.

Upon receiving Singh’s confession, officers from the Romford police station immediately rushed to the couple’s residence on Cowdray Way in Elm Park. There, they discovered Maya Devi unresponsive on the living room floor, with a wooden rounder’ bat located nearby. The scene was marked by significant bloodstains on the carpet and nearby walls.

Tragically, Maya Devi was pronounced dead at the scene. A subsequent post-mortem examination revealed the cause of her death to be blunt force head injuries. Tarsame Singh was promptly charged with the murder of his wife and was remanded into custody the following day.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Tarsame Singh, born on April 5, 1944, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Maya Devi, his wife of undisclosed years, at their Hornchurch residence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, expressed the profound tragedy of the case, emphasizing the immense distress experienced by the couple’s three children in the wake of the shocking crime.

The details surrounding the motive for this heinous act and the circumstances leading up to it remain undisclosed. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing issues related to domestic violence and ensuring that vulnerable individuals have access to support and resources when faced with such challenges.

As Tarsame Singh begins his life sentence, the community and authorities continue to grapple with the sombre reality of this senseless act of violence within the confines of a family home.