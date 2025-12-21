A serious collision in Larkfield has left an elderly pedestrian fighting for life. The incident on Leybourne Way, near Gighill Road, unfolded at about 8.15am on 21 December 2025.

White Van Driver Stops After Smash

The crash involved a white VW van, whose driver stayed at the scene. Emergency services rushed the man in his 80s to hospital with critical injuries. Kent’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now probing what happened.

Road Closures and Witness Appeal

Road closures remain in place around the junction as investigations continue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Officers want witnesses and dashcam footage to piece together the crash. If you saw anything or have footage, contact Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference XX/DH/091/25. You can also email [email protected].

To upload dashcam or phone clips, visit the official Kent Police evidence portal.