Elderly Man Dies After Park Attack, Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

An 80-year-old man who was seriously injured during an attack while walking his dog in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, has tragically died. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening (September 1), has now led to a murder investigation by Leicestershire Police.

The attack occurred near the park entrance on Bramble Way around 6:30 PM, where the elderly man was reportedly assaulted by a group of young people. Emergency services were called to the scene, but the suspects fled before their arrival.

Leicestershire Police have arrested five children in connection with the incident. The suspects include two 12-year-old girls, one 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy, all of whom are now under investigation for murder.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer, expressed her condolences and emphasized the urgency of the ongoing investigation. Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation. Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack, and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened,” she said.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Franklin Park or the surrounding Bramble Way area between 6:00 PM and 6:45 PM on Sunday to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. A cordon remains in place at the park as police continue their inquiries.

Due to prior contact with the victim, Leicestershire Police has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which is standard procedure in such cases. The nature of the prior contact has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is urged to report it via the Leicestershire Police website or contact the police directly.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community, and police are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.