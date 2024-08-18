Elderly man found dead in a Lewisham home died due to ‘blunt force trauma’

A woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a 72-year-old man who was found dead in a Lewisham home following blunt force trauma.

Habiba Naveed, 34, was charged with the murder of Christopher Brown, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. Naveed and Mr. Brown were known to each other, and a post-mortem examination determined that Mr. Brown died from blunt force trauma.

Police launched an investigation after Mr. Brown’s body was discovered at a residential address on Polsted Road, Lewisham, in the early hours of Thursday. Naveed, who also lived on Polsted Road, was arrested later that day on suspicion of murder and charged on Friday.

Naveed was remanded into custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police stated that she is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation. Authorities have confirmed that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, quoting reference 736/15AUG.