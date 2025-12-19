Elderly Man Vanishes in Folkestone – Police Launch Search

Police are desperately seeking help to find 82-year-old pensioner Peter Bennett, who went missing in Folkestone on Friday afternoon, 19 December 2025.
Last Seen Near Black Bull Road
Peter was last spotted around 2.20pm near lower Black Bull Road. He has strong ties to both Folkestone and Canterbury, raising fears for his safety as he sometimes becomes confused.
What He Was Wearing
- Light blue zip-up jacket
- Black trousers
- Brown baseball cap with white writing
Peter is slim, about 5ft 7ins tall, with grey hair and a full beard.
Urgent Appeal
If you have seen Peter or have any information, call 999 immediately and quote reference 19-855. His family and police are growing increasingly worried as time ticks on.