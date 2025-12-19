Elderly Man Vanishes in Folkestone – Police Launch Search

Police are desperately seeking help to find 82-year-old pensioner Peter Bennett, who went missing in Folkestone on Friday afternoon, 19 December 2025.

Last Seen Near Black Bull Road

Peter was last spotted around 2.20pm near lower Black Bull Road. He has strong ties to both Folkestone and Canterbury, raising fears for his safety as he sometimes becomes confused.

What He Was Wearing

Light blue zip-up jacket

Black trousers

Brown baseball cap with white writing

Peter is slim, about 5ft 7ins tall, with grey hair and a full beard.

Urgent Appeal

If you have seen Peter or have any information, call 999 immediately and quote reference 19-855. His family and police are growing increasingly worried as time ticks on.