An 84-year-old blind and dementia-stricken widow was horrifically killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on a busy road in the dark, an inquest has revealed.

Tragedy Strikes During Storm Claudia

Pauline Savery, a retired Post Office cleaner from Caenhill near Devizes, was confirmed dead at the scene during Storm Claudia on November 14. The registered blind pensioner was walking home from a local shop when, for reasons unknown, she wandered onto the dangerous A361 trunk road.

Despite living just a few hundred yards from the accident site in a quiet close, Pauline’s path tragically led her into oncoming traffic. Several cars struck her, causing fatal injuries.

Community Mourns Beloved Local Woman

Neighbours described Pauline as a cherished member of their close-knit community. 81-year-old Janet Winfield said:

“It is all very, very sad. It was right in the middle of Storm Claudia. We often saw her walking by to the shop around the corner. She’d lived here many years and always spoke to us. She had a dog called Alfie.”

Pauline received regular care visits and lunch deliveries from Age Concern prior to the accident.

Inquest Reveals Cause of Death

At a Salisbury inquest, it was disclosed that Pauline died from traumatic head injuries caused by the collisions. Contributing factors included her vascular dementia and poor eyesight due to her registered blindness.

Emergency crews declared her dead at 6:20pm at the scene.

The inquest has been adjourned with a future date to be set.

This grim case highlights the deadly risks vulnerable pedestrians face on busy trunk roads, especially in poor weather conditions.