Elderly Worshipers Set Ablaze: Man Guilty of Attempted Murder in London and Birmingham

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after setting fire to two elderly worshipers as they walked home from mosques in London and Birmingham. Mohammed Abbkr, 29, poured petrol on his victims, who were in their 70s and 80s, before setting them ablaze with a lighter. The incidents took place on 27 February and 20 March of this year.

The first attack occurred in London when Abbkr approached Hashi Odowa, aged 82, who was leaving prayers at the West London Islamic Centre in Ealing. Holding a Volvic water bottle believed to contain petrol, Abbkr asked the victim if he remembered him. When the victim replied no, Abbkr stated, “I swear in the name of Allah, in the name of God, you will know me.” He then poured petrol over the victim and set him on fire before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with burns to his face and left hand.

The second attack took place in Birmingham, where Abbkr targeted Mohammed Rayaz, aged 70, who had been at the Dudley Road mosque. Approaching Mr. Rayaz, Abbkr asked him if he spoke Arabic before pouring fuel over him and setting him on fire. Mr. Rayaz managed to reach his son’s house nearby, where he informed his son about the incident. He suffered serious burns to his face and neck, requiring skin grafts, and was diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He may also have permanent scarring on his face.

Following the attacks, an extensive investigation was launched, including collecting witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage. Officers spotted Abbkr near the mosque and recognized him from the CCTV footage, leading to his arrest. A search of Abbkr’s home uncovered a Volvic bottle containing a yellow liquid and a lighter in a backpack.

Abbkr was found guilty of two charges of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court. He had denied the offences on the grounds of insanity.

The sons of the victims expressed their anguish and the traumatic impact the attacks had on their families. Mohammed Ayaz, the eldest son of Mr. Rayaz, described the horrific state he found his father in and emphasised the planned nature of the attacks. He expressed concern for his elderly mother’s well-being, fearing further harm from the attacker or his family.

Ch Insp Haroon Chughtai of Birmingham Police commended the victims and their families for their exceptional courage. He described the attacks as horrific and reassured the public that they were incredibly rare. While the investigation involved counter-terrorism officers, no evidence was found to suggest a specific ideological motivation, so the attacks were not treated as terrorist incidents.