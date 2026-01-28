Greater Manchester Police’s tactical unit ended a brazen robbery spree involving an electric bike in Salford.

High-Speed Pursuit on Bury New Road

The rider and pillion passenger of a Sur-ron electric bike collided head-on with an unmarked police Audi. This bold move followed a recent string of thefts in the area. Officers used tactical contact to stop the suspects during the chase on Bury New Road.

Machete Seized in Shocking Discovery

GMP revealed that a machete was also found during the takedown, highlighting the dangerous nature of the criminals involved.