Drivers in and around Dartford should brace themselves for a series of road closures throughout March, with National Highways announcing maintenance works that could cause delays ranging from 10 to 30 minutes.

National Highways, responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, has outlined a schedule of closures affecting key routes in the Dartford area.

Listed below are the closures, some of which have already commenced, along with others scheduled to take place later in the month:

A282 – Northbound, Dartford Crossing West Tunnel: Closure from 11pm on March 1 to 5.30am on March 28 for maintenance works. A2 – Bexleyheath to Pepperhill: Closure from 8pm on March 6 to 6am on March 30 for surface works. A2 – Eastbound, Pepperhill: Closure from 8pm on March 7 to 6am on March 8 for barrier repairs. A282 – Northbound, Dartford Crossing West Tunnel: Closure from 10pm on March 9 to 5am on March 10 for maintenance works. A282 – Northbound, Dartford Crossing East Tunnel: Closure from 10pm on March 10 to 5am on March 11 for maintenance works. A2 – Westbound, Bean to Darenth: Closure from 8pm on March 11 to 6am on March 16 for vegetation works. A13 – Eastbound, Junction 30 M25 Entry Slip Road: Closure from 10pm on March 12 to 5am on March 13 for emergency technology works. A13 – Eastbound, M25 Junction 30 to Junction A126: Lane closure from 10pm on March 13 to 5am on March 14 for electrical works. A282 – Northbound, Dartford Crossing West Tunnel: Closure from 10pm on March 16 to 5am on March 17 for maintenance works. A282 – Northbound, Dartford Crossing East Tunnel: Closure from 10pm on March 17 to 5am on March 18 for maintenance works. A2 – Eastbound, Bean: Closure from 8pm on March 18 to 6am on March 20 for construction works.

These closures aim to facilitate essential maintenance and improvement works on key road networks, ensuring safer and more efficient journeys for motorists once completed. Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow extra travel time during these periods of disruption.