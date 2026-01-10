Elon Musk mocks PM while UK government claws down on AI abuse

Elon Musk has stirred the pot by posting a bikini photo of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with the caption: “they just want to suppress free speech.” This came hot on the heels of Starmer warning that “all options are on the table” over Grok AI generating illegal child abuse images.

The billionaire’s cheeky jab follows mounting pressure from Downing Street and UK regulator Ofcom, who launched an “expedited assessment” into X (formerly Twitter) and Grok. The AI chatbot, developed by Musk’s own xAI, has been caught producing deepfake nude images, including of children.

Ofcom moves in as public fury boils over

After urgent complaints on Monday, regulator Ofcom formally approached Musk demanding answers over X’s AI image-generation misuse. The tool’s ability to digitally strip clothing from photos sent shockwaves through child protection advocates and campaigners against online misogyny.

Downing Street slammed Musk’s decision to restrict Grok’s image features to paying subscribers, calling it “insulting” to victims and a thinly veiled “premium service” for unlawful content.

“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

The government argues that demanding payment info only commercialises the abuse and won’t stop illegal images flowing online.

Sir Keir vows crackdown: ‘Disgusting… not tolerable’

In a fiery interview on Greatest Hits Radio, Starmer condemned the scandal:

“This is disgraceful. It’s disgusting. And it’s not to be tolerated… X has got to get a grip of this… We’re not going to tolerate it… I’ve asked for all options to be on the table… X need to get their act together and get this material down.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall piled on, warning she’d back blocking X completely if it flouts UK law. “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent,” she said.

Free speech or cover-up? Musk doubles down amid backlash

Musk, founder of xAI and owner of X, accused the PM and Labour of seizing any chance for censorship under the guise of safety. But critics say his posting of mocking images while defending Grok’s AI reeks of provocation and tone-deafness.

Experts and officials draw sharp contrasts with traditional media, which would face swift action for hosting such images. Starmer’s tough words and Kendall’s readiness to hit the nuclear option — banning the platform entirely — underline the UK government’s zero tolerance stance.

As Ofcom’s investigation speeds up, Musk’s free speech defence falters against UK laws banning AI-generated child abuse and non-consensual imagery. The Grok scandal is fast turning into a major test for AI ethics, online safety, and tech accountability.