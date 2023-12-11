Eltham Shop Owner Injured in Armed Robbery, Metropolitan Police Seek Suspect

A local shop in Eltham, South East London, became the scene of a violent armed robbery on Sunday, December 10, resulting in the shop owner sustaining a head injury. The incident, which occurred at Shaw Bridge Local on Shawbrooke Road, prompted an immediate response from the Metropolitan Police, including firearms officers, after reports indicated the attacker was armed with a gun.

The police were called to the scene shortly before 11 am, where they found the victim, believed to be the shop owner, who had been assaulted by the suspect during the robbery. The assailant reportedly ‘pistol-whipped’ the victim and fled with cash from the shop. The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment of the head injury.

Despite the quick response, the suspect managed to escape, and no arrests have been made yet. The Metropolitan Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery. Eyewitnesses reported that a crime scene was established, with officers examining the area for evidence.

A resident described the impact of the incident on the community, stating, “The local community has pulled together and have given names to the police about who did this crime. We are a very close-knit community and do not and will not put up with this type of thing. This is our little shop that serves our local community.”

The Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal for information regarding the incident. They urge anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting reference CAD 2430/10Dec. The full statement from the police confirms the details of the robbery and the ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect.