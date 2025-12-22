Emergency Alert at Sainsbury's Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response

Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight rushed to Sainsbury’s supermarket on Draymans Way, Alton, following reports of a significant refrigerant leak. The incident involved hazardous substance A, prompting the deployment of a specialist DIM Detection Monitoring unit.

Full Scale Emergency Response Underway

Multiple emergency services swarmed the scene, including rapid response paramedics and the HART Team from South East Coast Ambulance. Authorities have evacuated the store for public safety as the situation remains ongoing.

Sainsbury’s Responds as Investigation Continues

We contacted Sainsbury’s for an official comment on the leak. Officials have confirmed the evacuation but details about the cause and impact are still emerging.