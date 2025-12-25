Emergency Alert: Budleigh Salterton Incident Halts Christmas Day Swims

Emergency crews have rushed to Budleigh Salterton after an incident in the water. Authorities are warning the public to stay clear and avoid entering the sea as rescue efforts continue.

Emergency Response in East Devon

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a serious incident in the waters off Budleigh Salterton. The scene is currently active with emergency services on site, tackling the situation.

Christmas Day Swim Cancelled in Exmouth

Despite hundreds of swimmers gathering for the traditional Christmas Day dip at Exmouth and Budleigh beaches, officials have issued a firm warning.

Police statement: “Please do not enter the water and avoid the area.”

They stressed the public must also avoid entering the water at Exmouth for the Christmas Day swim today while emergencies are underway at Budleigh.

Stay Safe – Updates to Follow

Authorities have promised to provide updates as the situation develops. For now, the message is clear: Keep out of the sea and steer clear of the affected beaches.