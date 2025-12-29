Watch Live

POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision

  • Updated: 17:55
  • , 29 December 2025
Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision

 

Emergency services have sealed off Pier Road in Gillingham following a serious accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

Major Road Closures and Police Activity

  • The crash happened on the A289 Gads Hill near Waterside Lane at around 12.10pm.
  • Pier Road is closed from The Strand to Lower Rainham Road.
  • Lower Rainham Road is also shut near Eastcourt Lane junction.
  • Yokosuka Way is blocked near the McDonald’s on Beechings Way.
  • Officers, including dog units, are actively searching the area around Eastcourt Lane and Grange Road.
  • Air Ambulance Spotted and Police On High Alert

The air ambulance was seen in the area earlier, adding urgency to the scene.

 

Motorists can still reach The Strand Lido and car park, but the Strand Roundabout remains off limits.

 

 

Eyewitness Reports and Investigation Update

“I parked near The Three Mariners pub just after 1pm and heard what sounded like gunshots. Thought it was a farmer’s scaregun. The helicopter was circling nearby,” said one local woman.

Police have clarified no firearms are involved in the incident.

Police are refusing to allow resident in the effected roads to return home

Authorities urge anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of a grey Mercedes estate car near the scene to come forward at this link.

Police Remain Tight-Lipped

Details remain scarce, but sources confirm the incident is very serious. Roads remain taped off as investigation continues.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

Kent Police was called at around 12.10pm on Monday 29 December 2025 following a serious collision on A289 Gads Hill, Gillingham, involving a pedestrian and a car.

Road closures are in place while an investigation into the incident continues. Pier Road is closed between The Strand and Lower Rainham Road. Lower Rainham Road is also closed near the junction with Eastcourt Lane.

As part of officers’ investigations, patrols are also in attendance in Eastcourt Lane and Grange Road.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage showing a grey Mercedes estate car should submit the footage via https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/grangeroadgillingham

