Emergency Cobra Meeting Chaired by Deputy PM Amidst Pro-Palestine Protest Fears

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is set to lead an emergency Cobra meeting today to address concerns of potential violence during this weekend’s pro-Palestine protest. The meeting, attended by police chiefs and intelligence officials, will take place in Downing Street and will provide senior ministers with an update on the UK’s terror threat level.

A spokesperson for No10 stated that the session would be “particularly focused on terror attacks on the UK domestically and how we can address cohesion.”

This development comes in the wake of an appeal by the Metropolitan Police, urging protesters to “urgently reconsider” any demonstrations planned for the Armistice weekend. Law enforcement officials are expressing concern about breakaway groups that may seek to engage in criminal activities and cause disorder during the memorial events.

Metropolitan Police officers have been standing on guard at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall following a row over removing flags.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman endorsed the Met’s statement, stating, “The hate marchers need to understand that decent British people have had enough of these displays of thuggish intimidation and extremism.”

Earlier today, senior officers from the Met Police held discussions with organizers from various groups to address their concerns, but the organizers declined to postpone any planned demonstrations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan emphasized the growing risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups and urged organizers to reconsider their plans, saying, “Our message to organizers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend.”

Since October 7, over 160 individuals have been arrested for various offences, including racially motivated public offences, violence, and assaulting police officers. There has been an increase in violence and disorder associated with protests, often perpetrated by breakaway groups with no interest in the causes being demonstrated for.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously labelled such demonstrations as “provocative and disrespectful.” Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho expressed “very serious concerns” about public order risks and emphasized that “the culture of this country” will not tolerate disruption to the Remembrance commemorations.