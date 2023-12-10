Dramatic Early Morning Rescue on Okehampton Crescent

A baby was miraculously rescued in an early morning operation on Sunday, 10th December 2023, after an incident involving an overturned Care Company Car in Bexleyheath.

Emergency Crews Heroically Rescue Young Baby from Overturned Smoking Care Company Car in Bexleyheath

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred on Okehampton Crescent, Welling, at around 6 am.

An overturned car was reported with a baby trapped inside, and smoke was issuing from the vehicle.

Emergency Response

Emergency Crews Heroically Rescue Young Baby from Overturned Smoking Care Company Car in Bexleyheath

Police, firefighters, and paramedics rapidly responded to the distressing scene.

The baby was safely extricated from the overturned car and immediately handed over to paramedics for medical assessment.

Safety Measures and Investigation

A police cordon has been established around the incident area for investigation and public safety.

Firefighters worked to secure the vehicle and prevent any further hazards.

An official investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated.

Condition of the Baby

Emergency Crews Heroically Rescue Young Baby from Overturned Smoking Care Company Car in Bexleyheath

The baby’s condition post-rescue was immediately assessed by paramedics.

Further information regarding the baby’s health is awaited, along with any updates on potential injuries.

Traffic and Public Advisory

Due to the ongoing investigation and safety measures, disruptions are expected in the vicinity of the incident.

Residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow directions from Police.

Local Buses that service the area are on diversion

The Baby has been taken to hospital.

Community Reaction

The community has expressed immense gratitude and admiration for the swift action and bravery of the emergency crews involved in the rescue.

The incident has highlighted the critical role of emergency services in responding to unexpected and dangerous situations.

We have reached out to the Met Police and London Ambulance Service for more details.