Emergency Crews Rush to Stunning ‘Electrical Fire’ Lighting Up Folkestone Sky

Emergency services scrambled to a railway line near Roman Way, Cheriton, Folkestone, after reports of a dramatic electrical fire lighting up the night sky.

Sky Lights Up with Blazing Electrical Fire

Firefighters and police raced to the scene on Wednesday evening following eyewitness reports of towering white smoke and a roaring noise that echoed across the town. Locals described how the blaze illuminated the sky in an eerie glow.

Eyewitnesses Speak Out

“I was stood in my back garden and suddenly saw the bright light in the sky rising,” “The silence was broken by a roaring sound. The light changed colour towards the end, then it went dark and silent again within two minutes.”

Authorities Responding

Network Rail, police, and fire crews are all on site dealing with the incident. An official statement is awaited as emergency teams contain the fire and investigate the cause.

