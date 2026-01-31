A major crash has brought the A249 Sheppey Crossing to a standstill. Police, fire, and ambulance crews rushed to the scene following a serious collision late last night.

A249 Shuts Completely – No Reopening Time Yet

National Highways confirmed the road is closed in both directions between the B2005 (Iwade) and the A2500 (Minster on Sea, Sheppey).

“The A249 Sheppey Crossing remains closed northbound after a serious collision just before 11:30pm,” a spokesperson said. “Kent Police are conducting complex investigations, and due to the severity, there is no estimated time for reopening.”

Drivers are urged to avoid the route and seek alternative paths.

Southbound Lane Reopens After Complex Investigation Work

In an update, National Highways revealed the southbound carriageway has partially reopened, but one lane remains closed for ongoing police investigations.

Diversions in Place for North and Southbound Traffic

Motorists heading north should follow the Hollow Diamond diversion signs:

Exit A249 at Key Street/B2006 junction.

Take the second exit onto Sheppey Way northbound.

Pass through Bobbing and Iwade to the Old Ferry Road junction.

Turn right, then at the next roundabout take the first exit to rejoin Sheppey Way towards Sheerness via Kingsferry Bridge.

At the next roundabout (A2500), take the first exit towards A249.

At the following roundabout, take the second exit to rejoin A249 northbound.

For southbound travellers, follow the Hollow Triangle diversion signs:

Exit A249 onto the eastbound B2007 at Queenborough traffic lights.

Turn south onto A250 towards Queenborough Road.

Exit onto Queenborough Road, then right at the T-junction roundabout with A2500.

At Lower Road roundabout, take the first exit onto Sheppey Way.

At the next roundabout, take the third exit onto Old Ferry Road.

Continue through Iwade and Bobbing.

Rejoin A249 at B2006 junction.

Stay Tuned for Live Updates

This is an ongoing incident with emergency services working through the night. We’ll keep you posted with the latest developments and traffic updates.