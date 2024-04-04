UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford

Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell

Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded

Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway

Home Breaking Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

In a groundbreaking trial aimed at enhancing patient care, two teams of volunteer Emergency Responders (ERs) have been instrumental in responding to hundreds of critically ill patients over the past year.

Operating under the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb) initiative, the first team commenced operations from SECAmb’s Ashford operating unit in Kent in February 2023, focusing primarily on the Romney Marsh area. Meanwhile, the second team, stationed in Crawley and Horsham in West Sussex, commenced operations in March 2023.

Similar to SECAmb’s community first responders, the ERs undergo rigorous training and are equipped to respond to emergencies with dedicated vehicles outfitted with blue lights and sirens. Unlike community responders, however, ERs operate from SECAmb bases or standby points, booking shifts to ensure prompt availability.

With a combined effort from 21 ERs, over 9000 hours of volunteer service have been contributed, responding to over 1600 incidents, including 281 immediately life-threatening Category 1 calls. These incidents range from life-threatening emergencies to non-life-threatening situations such as aiding patients who have fallen.

Since their inception, the ERs have demonstrated remarkable efficiency. In the New Romney area alone, they have attended over 100 Category 1 calls with an average response time of 7 minutes and 46 seconds. Similarly, the ERs based in West Sussex have responded to 171 Category 1 incidents with an average response time of 6 minutes and 58 seconds.

David Wells, SECAmb’s Head of Community Resilience, expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their dedication to the project, highlighting the pivotal role they play in complementing SECAmb’s emergency response efforts. The ERs, equipped with extensive training, including blue-light driving courses and additional clinical training, ensure a safe and effective initial response, with ambulance crews providing backup as needed.

Dan Garrett, Operating Unit Manager for Gatwick, emphasized the invaluable contribution of ERs in strengthening the response to critically ill and injured patients. Similarly, Nick Keech, Operating Unit Manager for Ashford, acknowledged the improvement in response times in challenging areas like New Romney, attributing it to the dedication and hard work of the ER volunteers.

As the trial progresses, SECAmb anticipates a formal evaluation of the program, recognizing the ERs’ significant contribution to patient care and emergency response efforts.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day

READ NEXT:

A man who was carrying a knife and a quantity of Class A drugs in St Helens has been jailed
Man arrested for drug offences following warrant in Hedge End
Police searching for missing Sandwich man Paul Goodwin have sadly found a body
Former Surrey Police officer charged with Seven counts of Rape
Hundreds of homes lose power in East Sussex after Cable fault
Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Breaking

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility
A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre
Man in custody following Goole assault
Breaking

M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years
Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty
Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford
Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Breaking

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

RECOMMENDED

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Breaking

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

Breaking

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Breaking

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Breaking

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Breaking

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Breaking

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Breaking

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

BreakingLONDON

South London Courts Witness Surge in Jailings: Faces Behind Bars

BreakingLONDON

The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed

Breaking

Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station

Breaking

Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery

BreakingLONDON

Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend

Breaking

Midfielder Frida Maanum from Arsenal Stable After Collapse in Women’s League Cup Final

BreakingLONDON

Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

SUSSEX

Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Breaking

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Top Stories

Breaking

Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing

Breaking

Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests

Breaking

Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information

Breaking

Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge

Breaking

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

Breaking

UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it

Breaking

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

Breaking

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

BreakingLONDON

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.