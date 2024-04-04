Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

In a groundbreaking trial aimed at enhancing patient care, two teams of volunteer Emergency Responders (ERs) have been instrumental in responding to hundreds of critically ill patients over the past year.

Operating under the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb) initiative, the first team commenced operations from SECAmb’s Ashford operating unit in Kent in February 2023, focusing primarily on the Romney Marsh area. Meanwhile, the second team, stationed in Crawley and Horsham in West Sussex, commenced operations in March 2023.

Similar to SECAmb’s community first responders, the ERs undergo rigorous training and are equipped to respond to emergencies with dedicated vehicles outfitted with blue lights and sirens. Unlike community responders, however, ERs operate from SECAmb bases or standby points, booking shifts to ensure prompt availability.

With a combined effort from 21 ERs, over 9000 hours of volunteer service have been contributed, responding to over 1600 incidents, including 281 immediately life-threatening Category 1 calls. These incidents range from life-threatening emergencies to non-life-threatening situations such as aiding patients who have fallen.

Since their inception, the ERs have demonstrated remarkable efficiency. In the New Romney area alone, they have attended over 100 Category 1 calls with an average response time of 7 minutes and 46 seconds. Similarly, the ERs based in West Sussex have responded to 171 Category 1 incidents with an average response time of 6 minutes and 58 seconds.

David Wells, SECAmb’s Head of Community Resilience, expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their dedication to the project, highlighting the pivotal role they play in complementing SECAmb’s emergency response efforts. The ERs, equipped with extensive training, including blue-light driving courses and additional clinical training, ensure a safe and effective initial response, with ambulance crews providing backup as needed.

Dan Garrett, Operating Unit Manager for Gatwick, emphasized the invaluable contribution of ERs in strengthening the response to critically ill and injured patients. Similarly, Nick Keech, Operating Unit Manager for Ashford, acknowledged the improvement in response times in challenging areas like New Romney, attributing it to the dedication and hard work of the ER volunteers.

As the trial progresses, SECAmb anticipates a formal evaluation of the program, recognizing the ERs’ significant contribution to patient care and emergency response efforts.