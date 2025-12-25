Watch Live

PULLED FROM THE SEA Emergency responders rescue people from Christmas Day Swim

  • Updated: 12:44
  • , 25 December 2025
Emergency responder rescue people from Christmas Day Swim

Emergency services rushed to Budleigh Salterton beach at 10:25am today amid fears for swimmers caught in trouble. Several people have been pulled from the water safely and are receiving medical checks.

 

Coastguard and RNLI Scramble to Rescue

Coastguard and RNLI crews are still combing the waters for anyone missing. Police and ambulance teams are on high alert as numerous emergency personnel tackle the situation.

 

“There is a significant emergency response ongoing,” warned officials. “For public safety, no one should enter the water along this stretch while the incident unfolds.”

Christmas Day Swim Warning Issued

 

 

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a stern warning to the public: stay out of the sea at Budleigh Salterton and nearby Exmouth for the traditional Christmas Day swim. They said:

“Please avoid entering the water or the area. Emergency services are tied up with this incident. Further updates will follow.”

Hundreds had gathered to take part in unofficial Christmas Day dips at both Budleigh and Exmouth beaches when the emergency struck. HM Coastguard confirmed the alert came in at around 10am, deploying rescue teams from Exmouth, Beer, Torbay, and search and rescue helicopters.

 

Residents Urged to Heed Safety Warnings

With the rescue operation still underway, authorities stress the importance of keeping away from the water. The public are urged to prioritise safety and respect emergency services’ work during this critical incident.

