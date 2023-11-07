Emergency Response at Buckingham Palace Amid White Powder Scare During State Opening of Parliament

In a startling turn of events during the State Opening of Parliament, emergency services were urgently dispatched to the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace following the discovery of a suspicious white powder. The incident unfolded while King Charles was delivering his address to the nation, causing heightened security concerns.

Palace authorities responded swiftly, taking the threat seriously and implementing safety measures. Several entrances were sealed off, restricting access to staff and officials, as tests were conducted to determine the nature of the substance.

The alarming incident occurred at approximately 11:20 am on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the vicinity. Specialist chemical scientists from the London Fire Brigade were rapidly deployed to Buckingham Palace, equipped with detection instruments. Additionally, a fire rescue unit was dispatched to bolster the emergency response.

As the investigation unfolds, both the Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade have been approached for official comments on the matter. Authorities are working diligently to ascertain the origin and composition of the white powder, as the security and safety of the royal family and all those present remain paramount.