Emergency Road Closure Shuts High Street, Bognor

High Street in Bognor is shut between Sudley Road and Lyon Street after emergency services rushed to an incident early this morning.

Man’s Welfare Sparks Police Response

At around 6:40am on 16 December, officers were called amid concerns for a man’s welfare. The situation remains ongoing with emergency crews currently on the scene.

Road Remains Closed – Avoid the Area

The road closure remains in place, with no reopening time announced yet. Commuters are urged to seek alternative routes to dodge the disruption.