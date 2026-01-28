Watch Live

CLIFF SEARCH HORROR Emergency Search Launched at Roedean Cliffs After Dog Found Alone by the Water

  • Updated: 19:26
  • , 28 January 2026

Emergency teams are still on scene this afternoon after a lone dog was spotted at the water’s edge near Roedean Cliffs. Fears are growing over the dog’s owner, prompting a major search operation involving police, coastguards, and RNLI crews.

Multi-Agency Search Underway

The alarm was raised at around 1:55pm when members of the public spotted a golden retriever on the beach beneath Roedean Cliffs. Sussex Police immediately called in support from HM Coastguard units based at Shoreham and Newhaven, as well as the Brighton RNLI lifeboat.

Teams are scouring both the undercliff area and coastal waters, conducting thorough ground and shoreline searches as they try to locate the dog’s owner or anyone who may be in distress.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the undercliff in Roedean following a report of a dog seen alone at the water’s edge. A ground and water search is under way to identify the owner,” confirmed a Sussex Police spokesperson.

Police Appeal for Public Help

The golden retriever has been found safe, but officers are urging anyone who recognises the dog or knows its owner to come forward.

  • Contact Sussex Police on 101 with reference 838 of 28/01.
  • In urgent emergencies, call 999 immediately.

Beware Roedean Cliffs’ Dangerous Terrain

The area around Roedean Cliffs is notorious for its steep chalk cliffs and treacherous coastal conditions, especially in winter. Cliff erosion and strong tides make it a risky spot for visitors, with safety warnings regularly issued to keep the public well away from the edges.

This search remains active. Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.

