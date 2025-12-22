Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident

Emergency crews swarmed a residential building on North Road, Brighton, on Saturday afternoon after reports of a disturbance.

Firefighters and Ambulance Arrive Promptly

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) responded swiftly, arriving around 1.30pm. Two fire engines were spotted as firefighters tackled the situation.

Road Closed, Delays Reported

North Road was temporarily shut, causing brief traffic delays. Commuters were advised to expect disruption while crews worked.

No Official Statement Yet

ESFRS has been contacted for more details, but at the time of publication, no updates or official statements have been released.