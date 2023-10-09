Emergency services called after Suspicious Package Ignites Fire in Blackfriars Underground Station

In a concerning turn of events, a suspicious package erupted into flames near Blackfriars Underground Station.

The incident unfolded at the prominent Blackfriars Bridge underground station on Monday afternoon at around 2pm

Authorities were alerted to the situation, prompting a swift response from the emergency services.

The suspicious package, which was reportedly discovered in the vicinity of one of the platforms at TFL, caught fire, causing immediate concern among onlookers and passersby. The incident has raised questions about the nature of the package and its potential implications.

Firefighters and police officers swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, secure the area, and address the ongoing fire. Eyewitnesses reported a sense of urgency as emergency services worked diligently to manage the situation, ensuring the safety of those in the vicinity.

We have reached out to the British Transport Police for a statement