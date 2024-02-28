Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton

Emergency services have ramped up their presence in Brighton as they continue the search for a missing man, according to police reports.

Police, along with the coastguard and RNLI, mobilized to the seafront this morning after receiving concerns regarding a man near Marine Parade.

Despite their efforts, Sussex Police confirmed that the man in question could not be located, prompting the continuation of the search operation.

Authorities have now disclosed that they are seeking 27-year-old George from Bognor, who was last seen in the city earlier today. However, the police have not released George’s last name.

Described as white and standing at 6 feet tall, George was reportedly dressed in beige chino trousers, black boat shoes, and an orange puffer jacket at the time of his disappearance.

In a statement on Facebook, Arun Police alerted the public to the increased emergency service presence in Brighton as the search efforts unfold.

“If you see George, or have any information which could assist officers, please call 999 and quote serial 148 of 28/02,” the statement read.

As the search continues, residents and visitors in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to the authorities promptly.