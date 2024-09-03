Emergency Services Respond After Reports of Person Falling from Bridge into Water at Bromley Bow Locks

A large emergency services response has been deployed to the area around Bromley Bow Locks in East London following reports that a person has fallen from a bridge into the water. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening just after 7pm on the 3rd September with emergency teams racing to the scene.

Multiple police cars, ambulances, and fire engines have been spotted on Twelvetrees Crescent bridge, which spans the river near Bow Locks. Eyewitnesses have said that there is a significant presence of emergency vehicles blocking the bridge, as well as teams of divers preparing to enter the river.

The Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, and London Ambulance Service are all involved in the ongoing operation. At this time, the details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the authorities have not yet confirmed the identity or condition of the individual involved.

The public is advised to avoid the area as the situation unfolds, with emergency services continuing their search and rescue efforts along the riverbank.