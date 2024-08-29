 Emergency Services Respond to Large Residential Fire on Woburn Way, Eastbourne

Emergency Services Respond to Large Residential Fire on Woburn Way, Eastbourne

Emergency Services Respond to Large Residential Fire on Woburn Way, Eastbourne

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Eastbourne Residential Property On Woodburn Way

Eastbourne, UK – A major emergency response is currently underway after a fire broke out at a residential property on Woburn Way in Eastbourne late last night. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (@EastSussexFRS) were called to the scene at 9:42 PM, where six fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The fire, which has drawn a significant emergency response, has seen police and ambulance services also attending the scene. Fortunately, all residents have been accounted for, and there are no immediate reports of injuries. However, the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

Emergency Services Respond To Large Residential Fire On Woburn Way, Eastbourne

Residents in the area are being strongly urged to avoid Woburn Way as firefighters continue their efforts to bring the fire under control. The road has been cordoned off, and authorities are advising the public to steer clear to allow emergency services to operate without hindrance.

As the situation develops, further updates will be provided. In the meantime, locals are advised to follow guidance from emergency services and stay away from the affected area.

This is a developing story, and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

