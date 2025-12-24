Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport

A busy main road in Merseyside has been closed for hours after a male pedestrian was struck by a car early this morning.

Crash on Marine Drive Sparks Road Closure

The collision happened around 5:30am on Wednesday, December 24, on Marine Drive near Hesketh Road junction in Southport. Emergency crews responded swiftly, and the road remains shut as they manage the incident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes while authorities work on the scene.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Merseyside Police confirmed: “We can confirm emergency services are currently in Southport following a serious collision this morning (Wednesday 24 December).”

They added: “If you have any information about what happened, please call 101 or DM @MerpolCC on social media, quoting log number 103 of 24 December.”