Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama

Serious Incident at Priory Court

On Monday 22nd December 2025, police, paramedics, London Fire Brigade, and a HART team from the London Ambulance Service rushed to Priory Court in Walthamstow. The situation is ongoing with details still unclear.

Fire Investigation Underway

Experts from the London Fire Brigade’s fire investigation unit have also attended the scene. However, the LFB has yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Official Statements Pending

We have reached out to the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade for comment. Statements are awaited.