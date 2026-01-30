Watch Live

MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot

  30 January 2026

Three wicked drug dealers behind plans to trade military-grade weapons have been slammed with a total of 75 years behind bars. The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed the gang used the encrypted EncroChat platform to run their deadly operations.

Jailed for Guns and Drugs Conspiracy

Carl Jones, Harly Wise, and Naginder Gill didn’t just deal drugs—they plotted firearm sales that could have sparked chaos. At Bolton Crown Court, Jones was locked up for 30 years, Wise received 25, and Gill got 20 years.

The notorious EncroChat, taken down in 2020, was the springboard for their crimes. NCA’s Operation Venetic cracked the encrypted network that criminals relied on.

Military Weapons and Kidnap Plans Uncovered

  • Jones sought to broker a deal for an AR-15 assault rifle plus 50 rounds of 7.62mm ammo.
  • Wise arranged the sale of two 9mm handguns and 50 bullets, with a meet-up near Eltham, South London.
  • Wise, using aliases ‘bluffcheatah’ and ‘hungrykiller,’ also admitted plotting a kidnap in Birmingham over a £350,000 debt, joking about “the paddys” helping out.
  • Gill, aka ‘indianocean,’ was caught conspiring to supply a cocktail of illegal drugs.

Both Jones and Wise acted as middlemen, moving drugs between contacts for a huge profit margin.

NCA Vows to Keep Fighting Firearms and Drug Crimes

A National Crime Agency spokesperson said: “Drugs and firearms crimes are often intertwined. We will keep teaming up with partners at home and abroad to shield the public from these deadly threats.”

