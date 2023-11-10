Energy Suppliers Face £10.8 Million Pay Out After Missing Smart Meter Installation Targets for 2022

Leading energy suppliers, namely British Gas, OVO, Bulb, E.ON, Scottish Power, and SSE, have collectively agreed to pay £10.8 million in compensation after failing to meet smart meter installation targets for the year 2022. This disappointing shortfall of 1,026,628 smart meters has prompted the companies to contribute to the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Fund (EIVRF), overseen by Ofgem.

The fund primarily supports vulnerable consumers struggling with high energy bills and cold homes. Although smart meters play a vital role in promoting energy efficiency and flexibility, these missed targets call for reflection on the challenges faced during the transition to a greener energy system.

As a consequence of Ofgem’s intervention, energy suppliers are voluntarily paying into the EIVRF to rectify their failure to meet the 2022 installation targets. British Gas leads the compensation payments, contributing £3.37 million, followed by OVO with £2.39 million, Bulb with £1.83 million, E.ON with £1.72 million, Scottish Power with £1.24 million, and SSE with £252,000. The total cumulative sum of £10.8 million will be utilised to support vulnerable individuals struggling with energy costs and cold homes.

Due to the energy suppliers’ commitments to voluntary payments, Ofgem has decided against conducting a comprehensive investigation into the reasons behind the shortfall. Although suppliers provided explanations and disclosed mitigating factors that impacted their ability to meet targets, Ofgem deemed detailed enforcement action unnecessary at this time. The focus remains on effective cooperation between all parties involved to ensure timely delivery of smart meters.

Following further engagement with Ofgem, Scottish Power has also agreed to pay an additional £440,000 into the EIVRF, addressing its 2019 Annual Milestones for smart metering.

The UK government introduced the four-year Smart Meter Targets Framework on January 1, 2022. This framework aims to ensure the timely and efficient rollout of smart meters by defining minimum annual installation targets for energy suppliers. Ofgem continuously monitors suppliers’ performance against these targets. As of June 2023, approximately 58% of all meters in the UK, totalling more than 33 million, have been converted into smart or advanced meters, illustrating the progress achieved thus far.