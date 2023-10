England Women will play three IT20s and a four-day Test match in Mumbai this December, touring India for the first time since 2019

The three IT20s will be played under the lights at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, before a four-day Test at DY Patil Stadium.

Heather Knight’s side will travel to Oman for a training camp before their opening IT20 fixture at Wankhede Stadium.

England Women A will also prepare in Oman before three IT20 fixtures against India A.

Fixtures



England Women

Wednesday 6 December: India v England (1st IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Saturday 9 December: India v England (2nd IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 10 December: India v England (3rd IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Thursday 14 December: Test match day 1, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Friday 15 December: Test match day 2, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Saturday 16 December: Test match day 3, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Sunday 17 December: Test match day 4, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

England Women A

Wednesday 29 November: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium

Friday 1 December: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 3 December: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium