Shocking Photos Show Prince Andrew Prowling Over Woman in Epstein Document Dump

  Updated: 02:56
  1 February 2026

 

Disturbing images allegedly showing Prince Andrew crouching over a woman lying on the floor have emerged in a massive US Department of Justice release of Epstein-related files. The snapshoots, part of a huge collection of over three million documents, cast a fresh shadow over the embattled Duke of York.

Photos Show Andrew Leaning Over a Woman on the Floor

Three striking photos reportedly picture a man believed to be Prince Andrew on all fours above a woman lying face-up with her arms spread. In one, he stares boldly at the camera. In another, his left hand rests on the woman’s stomach.

  • The barefoot figure wears jeans, a white polo shirt, and a silver watch.
  • Another person can be spotted seated in a leopard-print chair nearby.

Crucially, the images arrive with no context, no date, and no location. The newly released documents offer no extra details.

Justice Dept Confirms Major Redactions

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed extensive censorship in the files, removing victim info, medical records, illegal abuse images, and anything that might harm ongoing probes. Faces of women are blurred, except for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker, while male faces—including Andrew’s—remain clear.

New Blow for Andrew Amid Epstein Fallout

The photos add to mounting embarrassment for Andrew, already tied to thousands of mentions in the Epstein files. Just last month, another batch revealed a picture of Andrew sprawled across the laps of five women at Sandringham.

The dumps also exposed emails from September 2010 between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. In one, Andrew invites Epstein to Buckingham Palace, promising “lots of privacy” a few days after Epstein finished a 13-month sentence for soliciting a minor.

Epstein requested “private time” during a London visit. Andrew offered: “We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

Whether Epstein took up the invitation remains unclear. Two days later, Epstein wrote: “g is here with me…what are you doing?” Andrew responded with his schedule and an open invite: “Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomeve,r and I’ll be here free from 1600ish.”

The previous month, Epstein tried to set up Jeffrey with a 26-year-old Russian described as “clever, beautiful and trustworthy.” Andrew replied he would be “delighted to see her,” cheekily asking, “Good to be free?”

Other High-Profile Names Dragged Into Epstein Scandal

The latest document release pulls even more top figures into the Epstein whirlpool, including Lord Mandelson and Bill Gates, who are named repeatedly in the files.

This massive dump stands as the biggest trove of Epstein evidence yet, unfurling fresh links between the disgraced financier and prominent global figures.

Shock Emails Reveal Duchess' Close Ties to Epstein After Prison

BREAKING

BREAKING

