Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He's Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades

  Updated: 00:13
  6 February 2026

 

A daring content creator who filmed construction on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island has issued a shocking apology after claiming he’s now being trailed by black Escalade SUVs outside his home.

From Epstein’s Sex Den to Billionaire’s Hotspot

Little Saint James, the Caribbean island once owned by convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was snapped up for a bargain $60 million by billionaire Stephen Deckoff. The property, along with nearby Great Saint James, was listed at $125 million but sold for less, according to the New York Times.

Deckoff plans to turn the scandalous estate into a private adults-only resort. Meanwhile, American YouTuber Nico Grigg managed to land on the island’s shore to capture the ongoing work – footage that’s exploded with over 3.1 million views since January.

YouTuber’s Island Infiltration Sparks Fear

Grigg’s journey wasn’t smooth. After multiple failed attempts, he finally set foot on the beach during his last day in the US Virgin Islands. He spotted workers on golf carts filming him as he jet-skied around, proving the island is far from deserted.

Although sea urchin stings stopped him from exploring further, Grigg recorded clear shots of the transformation. His chilling footage showcases construction on the very ground where Epstein committed horrific crimes.

‘They’re Watching Me’ – Strange Escalade Tailing Sparks Apology

Soon after posting his video, Grigg shared a disturbing TikTok claim – black Escalade trucks have been lurking outside his home daily, making him feel stalked. In a heartfelt apology, he said: “For all I know, this could be Jeffrey Epstein’s friends. If I pissed anyone off, I apologise, and I want this all to be over.”

Epstein Files Keep Dropping, Celebs Named

After Epstein’s death, the FBI raided Little Saint James. Over three million documents have surfaced, revealing explosive details. Recent files even allege former business secretary Peter Mandelson shared briefings with Epstein.

The latest batch included photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in compromising situations. A growing list of celebrities remains tied to the sordid Epstein saga, fueling public fascination.

As construction marches on, Grigg’s exclusive footage remains one of the few real glimpses into the island’s eerie new chapter.

