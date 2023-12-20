Escaped Ram Spotted Roaming in Folkestone, Captured by Police

In an unusual turn of events, a ram that seemingly escaped from a local farm was spotted wandering through various parts of Folkestone, captivating the attention of residents. The adventurous animal’s journey came to a halt outside the Tesco Express shop on Foord Road North earlier this afternoon, where it was safely apprehended by officers from the Kent Police.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the ram in multiple locations across the town, sparking both amusement and concern among the public. The police were notified and quickly responded to the situation, demonstrating their ability to handle even the most unexpected challenges.

The ram, unharmed and in good health, was eventually returned to its rightful owner. The owner expressed gratitude to the police and the community for their help in ensuring the animal’s safe return. This incident serves as a gentle reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of community vigilance.

The Kent Police issued a statement commending the public for their prompt reporting and cooperation, which played a crucial role in the safe resolution of this incident. They also reminded residents to contact authorities immediately if they encounter similar situations in the future.