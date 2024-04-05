Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing Make More Arrests

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has announced additional arrests in connection with a murder investigation stemming from an incident in Oxford.

A 34-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on Thursday, April 4th, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.

In addition, a 21-year-old woman from Stratford-Upon-Avon was also apprehended on suspicion of assisting an offender. She, too, remains in police custody.

These arrests come concerning the death of Tobias Bruce, following an incident that occurred on College Lane, Littlemore, on February 25th.

Previously, a 41-year-old man from Headington, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, was released on bail.

Likewise, a 30-year-old man from Botley, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit, was released. A 57-year-old woman from Headington, detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, was also released.

Furthermore, a 36-year-old man from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and assisting an offender, was released.

A 33-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released with no further action taken against him.

The investigation into this tragic incident continues as authorities work to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to Tobias Bruce’s death.