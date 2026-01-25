Watch Live

LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives

  • , 25 January 2026

A violent shooting in East London has landed four men behind bars, including 19-year-old Kennedy Senga from Essex. The gang’s attack left two brothers with life-changing injuries after a terrifying early morning ambush.

Stolen Audi Used in Chilling 2am Hunt

On October 26, 2024, just after 2am, the two brothers were out walking their dog in Thorne Close, E16, when they were chased down by two men who leapt out of a stolen Audi. Armed with knives and a loaded gun, the gang had travelled from South Woodford to Canning Town to carry out the violent assault.

Massive Police Operation Nails Gunmen

Detectives traced the stolen Audi via CCTV and identified four suspects: Ronnie Hill, Esmaela Seidi, a 16-year-old boy, and Kennedy Senga. While three were arrested in December 2024, Hill went on the run until March 2025, when police found him hiding inside a divan bed. The search also uncovered a loaded handgun, an imitation firearm, and live ammo.

Harsh Sentences for Gunmen and Accomplices

  • Ronnie Hill, 18, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition mid-trial. He received 24 years for two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession with intent to endanger life.
  • Esmaela Seidi, from Forest Gate, got 18½ years after being found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.
  • A 16-year-old from Canning Town was jailed for 14½ years for two attempted murders and firearm possession.
  • Kennedy Senga, 19, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 21 years for two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession.
  • Abdul Ahmed, 21, of Coleman Road, escaped the shooting charges but was jailed for 2½ years for helping Hill evade arrest.

The eight-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court ended with unanimous guilty verdicts, bringing justice for the victims of this ruthless crime spree.

